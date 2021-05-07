Advertisement

Weekly work search requirements return for Ga. unemployment benefits

By Amanda Aguilar
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Labor is looking to make changes to its unemployment process soon.

It’s the agency’s latest effort to get unemployed Georgians back to work and help businesses facing staffing shortages.

State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased up and businesses are reopening, it’s time to prepare for Georgia’s summer tourism season.

MORE | U.S. employers add 266K jobs in April as hiring slows

His message to those who are on unemployment: businesses are in need of your help.

“Right now is the time to be looking. The job market right now is as hot as it’s ever been,” Butler said.

More than 230,000 jobs are listed on employgeorgia.com.

These are jobs the commissioner says unemployed Georgians should start applying for.

“We’re hearing basically cries for help from small businesses across the state right now. Some of these businesses are in danger of going under.”

In an effort to prevent that, the Georgia Department of Labor is bringing back and enforcing one requirement to receive unemployment benefits - weekly work search reports.

So what does this mean?

A claimant will be required to make at least three new job search contacts each week. Butler says the GDOL will be calling businesses to confirm a claimant is actively searching for work.

MORE | S.C. governor requesting end to pandemic unemployment benefit programs

And if someone refuses to return to work when it’s available, refuses a job offer, or doesn’t show up to an interview, Butler asks that businesses report it on the GDOL website.

“That could cause your unemployment to stop.”

While the agency’s mission is to bridge the pay gap for those unemployed.

Butler says the agency must now shift its focus to re-employment.

Butler did not have an exact date of when these requirements will begin again. More information about the work search record and how to submit it can be found on the this website.

Back in April, South Carolina started requiring two complete work searches in each claimant’s online account per week.

