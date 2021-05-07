Weather balloon camera captures breathtaking views above CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Earlier this week students at the Savannah River Academy in Grovetown released several weather balloons into the atmosphere with the help of the National Weather Service from Columbia and the Amateur Radio Club of Columbia County. One of those balloons carried a payload that contained a camera and GPS tracker. After being filled with helium the balloon was released and traveled close to 155 miles to the east and reached a maximum altitude between 70,000 - 100,000 feet. The GoPro aboard captured the ride all the way to the Stratosphere before the balloon popped and landed between Lake City and Conway, SC.

Weather Balloon captures an amazing view and reaches a height between 70,000-100,000 feet. (Amateur Radio Club of Columbia County / SRA)

The payload was recovered by Major Christopher Mace, Squadron Commander of the Civil Air Patrol at Daniel Field, and returned to the Savannah River Academy.

Major Christopher Mace (left) returns the weather balloon payload to the Savannah River Academy. (Savannah River Academy)

A smaller balloon was also released Wednesday afternoon but the signal was lost over Wagner, SC. At the time when the signal when out it had reached an altitude of 37,500 feet. The balloon was filled with less helium than the first balloon to avoid reaching a height that would cause the balloon to pop, so technically it could still be up there moving around. Dan Marshall, President of the Amateur Radio Club of Columbia County thinks that the signal may have been lost due to high winds. The device onboard recorded a maximum wind of 142 mph. In the image below you can see a 3D map of the path of the second balloon before the signal was lost.

3D Map of the second weather balloon before the signal was lost. (Amateur Radio Club of Columbia County)

Another device attached to the balloon sent out a high-frequency signal that was detected as far west as Oregon State and as far north as Prince Edward Island in Canada. You can check out our full story on the launch Wednesday by clicking here. You can also learn more about the flight on the Amateur Club’s Facebook Page. You can see more images from the launch below.

