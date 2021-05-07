Suspect charged in Johnson County double slaying

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have charged a suspect in a recent double homicide in Johnson County.

He’s been in custody since the day the bodies were found, but in an unrelated charge. He is currently at the Cobb County Jail.

At about 1 p.m. April 26, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 1383 Paul Lord Road in Wrightsville in reference to two deceased people. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Destiny Hope Kight, 18, of Wrightsville and Charles Jaylon Garrett, 18, of East Dublin, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation secured arrest warrants for Daniel Payton Brinson, 22, of Harrison in Washington County, for two counts of malice murder.

The investigation revealed that Brinson was a known associate of Garrett.

Brinson had been arrested by the Marietta Police Department on unrelated charges on April 26. The charges include possession of drugs with intent to distribute and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, according to jail records.

Agencies assisting in the investigation include the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Wrightsville Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Community Supervision Dublin Office.

