South Carolina sees 2 tornadoes in a week, including 1 that killed 4,000 turkeys at farm

YORK COUNTY, S.C. - The National Weather Service confirmed there were two tornadoes this week in South Carolina, including one that destroyed a farm and killed about 4,000 turkeys in the process.

On Monday, an EF-1 tornado hit York County, causing major damage at the Biggers family farm near Clover and Smyrna.

The damage survey revealed no human injuries or human fatalities, but about 4,000 turkeys were killed on the farm.

Surveyers say tornado touchdown occurred in an open field, and the tornado moved through a cluster of buildings, one of which was destroyed and two others likely damaged beyond the point of repair.

Two other buildings lost metal roof panels and roof debris was carried down the path of the tornado.

The NWS says the only damage along the remainder of the path was snapped and/or uprooted trees, or downed limbs.

The Biggers family says they owned their turkey farm in York County “forever.”

“About 12:40 the tornado alarm went off and I jumped up and went outside and I could hear the rain or hail in the trees making all kind of rackets,” Charles Biggers told WBTV.

Biggers says within 30 seconds the storm had come and gone.

“I was expecting to see tin gone off the roof and maybe some tin off the walls, but not the houses totally destroyed,” he said.

Trees were also uprooted and debris was thrown all over the farm.

“Just gotta take it one day at a time,” he said. “We did the same thing in 2010.”

Fairfield County struck, as well

An EF1 tornado ripped through Fairfield County on Tuesday with peak winds of 105 mph and a maximum width of 300 yards near Rion in Fairfield County.

One plane was totaled after the tornado removed it from its tie-down ropes and flipped it. The plane was tossed 100 yards into a field between runways and one of its wings was removed. The tie-down ropes were still in place when the survey occurred with pieces from the plane still attached.

The tornado then dissipated near Little Cedar Creek. After the tornado dissipated, a large area of straight-line winds produced damage.

From reports by WBTV and WIS