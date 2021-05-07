Advertisement

Slugger Albert Pujols designated for assignment by Angels

Los Angeles Angels Albert Pujols leans on his bat in the dugout during the eighth inning of a...
Los Angeles Angels Albert Pujols leans on his bat in the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Albert Pujols has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger’s decade with his second major league team. Pujols is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers, and he is 13th in major league history with 3,253 hits.

The oldest active player in the majors, he is batting .198 this season with five homers and 12 RBIs. Pujols joined the Angels in late 2011 after 11 successful seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Angels have not won a playoff game during the concurrent tenures of Pujols and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a photo of the suspect in the background, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott holds a news...
Fort Jackson apologizes for S.C. school bus hijacking; suspect identified
Security camera footage show a man and a woman drive up and steal donated merchandise from a...
Man, woman seen stealing donated merchandise from local Goodwill
Hilton Turner Sr. and Jeannette Turner
$5,000 reward offered for info on double-slaying of Augusta couple
Aiken mask mandate
Vote is close and opinions are loud as Aiken lifts mask mandate
John Jesse Aaron Kuhn
Hephzibah man charged with injuring 4-year-old who was sent to hospital in critical condition

Latest News

Jackets split doubleheader with Columbia
LeVert’s late burst helps Pacers beat Hawks 133-126
Braves outfielder celebrate after a win over the Marlins in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday
Freeman sits; Braves complete 1st sweep of Nats since 2014
Phil Mickelson reacts after sinking a putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the U.S....
Blast from past as Mickelson opens with 64 at Quail Hollow
The sun sets at SunTrust park during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies,...
Braves bring back C Tyler Flowers on minor league deal