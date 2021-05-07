Advertisement

S.C. senators pass bill allowing open gun carry with a permit

South Carolina is looking at a law to allow open carrying of handguns.
South Carolina is looking at a law to allow open carrying of handguns.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina senators have approved a bill allowing people with concealed weapons permits to carry their guns in the open.

The Senate voted 28-16 on Thursday on so-called open carry bill after about a dozen hours of debate over three days.

The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing.

MORE | McMaster requesting end to pandemic unemployment benefit programs

Senators made changes to the bill so it will head back to the House which passed it in March.

The changes include eliminating a $50 charge from t he State Law Enforcement Division to get a permit.

A 25-21 vote Wednesday in the state Senate killed the so-called constitutional carry amendment. That bill would have allowed anyone who can legally own a gun to carry it anywhere the weapons are legally allowed without first receiving a concealed weapons permit.

State Democrats have criticized the bill, claiming it makes it easy for people to intimidate others and could potentially put minority gun owners at risk if they choose to open-carry.

Republicans, meanwhile, have said the open carry bill only changes how a person can carry a firearm and protects people who have concealed weapons permits who may accidentally expose their weapon in public.

Gov. Henry McMaster has said he would sign the bill when it reaches his desk.

South Carolina is one of only five states without some type of open-carry law. The others are California, Florida, Illinois and New York.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a photo of the suspect in the background, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott holds a news...
Fort Jackson apologizes for S.C. school bus hijacking; suspect identified
Security camera footage show a man and a woman drive up and steal donated merchandise from a...
Man, woman seen stealing donated merchandise from local Goodwill
Hilton Turner Sr. and Jeannette Turner
$5,000 reward offered for info on double-slaying of Augusta couple
Aiken mask mandate
Vote is close and opinions are loud as Aiken lifts mask mandate
John Jesse Aaron Kuhn
Hephzibah man charged with injuring 4-year-old who was sent to hospital in critical condition

Latest News

Obstruction on I-20 causes slowdown at state line
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Suspect charged in Johnson County double slaying
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster address a crowd at Coastal Carolina University on...
McMaster hires consultant to lead his re-election campaign
A South Carolina tornado caused this damage and killed 4,000 turkeys at a family farm on April...
South Carolina sees 2 tornadoes in a week, including 1 that killed 4,000 turkeys at farm