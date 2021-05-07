S.C. school bus hijacking: What we know this morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Fort Jackson military officials apologized for the hijacking of a Richland Two school bus loaded with elementary school children.

Jovan Collazo, 23, a soldier in training, has been arrested after he hijacked the school bus with a M4 rifle, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident, which lasted for about an hour.

The military installation took responsibility.

“The outcome potentially could have been much worse,” Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. said. “We are thankful, very grateful that it was not. But that leads me to what procedures to change here in the future so we don’t have an incident of this nature.”

Collazo is expected to face multiple counts of kidnapping.

It all started around 7 a.m. Thursday when a trainee dressed in a physical training uniform took an M4 rifle, jumped a fence and left the post.

Officials say Collazo, of New Jersey, got on the bus with his rifle as the driver was letting children on at a bus stop on Percival Road at Eagle Park Road.

Video released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department shows the trainee pointing the rifle at the driver and demanding he shut the door and drive.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Sheriff said 18 students were getting on the bus to go to Forest Lake Elementary in Richland School District Two.

“You can just imagine they were scared to death,” Lott said.

The trainee, who’d been at Fort Jackson for about three weeks, told the bus driver he didn’t want to hurt him but wanted a ride to the next town, authorities said.

Jovan Colazzo (WRDW)

The bus driver started driving, while the trainee brought the kids to the front of bus.

It was a tense situation for the kids, authorities said, as they asked the man if he was going to hurt them.

The gunman became frustrated, authorities said, and the bus came to a stop.

The bus driver and kids got off the bus, and the trainee drove the bus for a time before abandoning it and leaving the rifle on board, authorities said.

The soldier went through the neighborhood trying to get a ride, authorities said, and witnesses reported him.

Deputies came to the neighborhood and arrested him, authorities said.

‘A failure in our accountability procedures’

Fort Jackson officials notified law enforcement that the soldier had left the post, but admitted he’d been gone for brief time before they noticed.

Officials from the installation issued a statement taking responsibility for the hijacking.

“This was a failure in our accountability procedures that we truly regret and are apologetic to our community,” officials said. “We are thankful for the fast actions of RCSD and the local community to assist in the apprehension of the individual.”

The trainee’s rifle was not loaded, Fort Jackson officials confirmed.

“But to those in the community — those on the bus would not have known that,” Beagle said. “In training, no ammunition is issued three weeks in.”

Beagle said the trainee, who has been at Fort Jackson for three weeks, was likely trying to get home, and his counselors on post said he was “very quiet.”

“There is nothing that leads us to believe, through his counseling and his screening records coming in, that this had anything to do with harming others, harming himself, or anything that links to any other type of nefarious activities,” Beagle said.

The commander added “there are better ways to deal with that.”

Beagle apologized to the community and took responsibility for the base’s failure to be accountable for all their trainees.

‘So happy that the students and the staff are safe’

Authorities and educators are addressing the needs of the kids, who were unharmed but are suffering psychological distress. Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis said counselors were immediately deployed where the students were arriving, while the district also started reaching out to parents.

“We are so happy that the students and the staff are safe,” school board Chairman James Manning said.

“I’ve never received a call that scared me as much as the call this morning.”

“We are so fortunate and grateful that this incident ended peacefully thanks to the actions of our bus driver, our students, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the Columbia Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and other first responders.”

Parents in the district reacted to the news.

“It was kind of a shock, we were in traffic on the way to school this morning and we saw the police go by,” Kristin Shaughnessy, parent to two children that attend Forest Lake Elementary, said.

Davis released a statement about the incident, saying in part:

Shaughnessy said her kids do not ride the bus to school this year but did in prior years, adding that it’s comforting to know how the bus driver acted in that dangerous moment.

“It just makes you think every day about their safety and where you’re sending them when they leave the house in the morning,” said Shaughnessy.

The sheriff was full of praise for the bus driver.

“I would give the bus driver credit,” Lott said. “He kept his cool. He kept the situation calm. His major concern was the safety of those kids.

During the pursuit of the suspect, multiple schools in the area were placed into lockout as a precaution. A lockout means students outside were brought in and no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.

“It was a very scary situation that, fortunately for everybody, turned out well,” the sheriff said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.