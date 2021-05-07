One injured, five displaced after Augusta house fire
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is injured after a house fire that happened on Thursday night.
Augusta Fire and EMA arrived at the scene at Birman Place around 9:30 p.m. and found a two-story house on fire with one person trapped inside. Firefighters located the person on the second floor of the home and used a ladder to get them to safety.
Five people were displaced, and officials are investigating what could have caused the fire.
