One injured, five displaced after Augusta house fire

Augusta Fire and EMA responded to a house fire at Birman Place.
Augusta Fire and EMA responded to a house fire at Birman Place.(Source: Augusta Fire and EMA via Twitter)
By Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is injured after a house fire that happened on Thursday night.

Augusta Fire and EMA arrived at the scene at Birman Place around 9:30 p.m. and found a two-story house on fire with one person trapped inside. Firefighters located the person on the second floor of the home and used a ladder to get them to safety.

Five people were displaced, and officials are investigating what could have caused the fire.

