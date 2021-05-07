Obstruction on I-20 causes slowdown at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eastbound traffic is at a near standstill on Interstate 20 on both sides of the state line, with one lane closed on the South Carolina side.

There’s an obstruction in the roadway that’s led to the closure of a lane near the West Martintown Road exit, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

It was reported just after 11 a.m.

The area is the site of nightiome roadwork, and signs warning of it are highly visible on both sides of the state line.

