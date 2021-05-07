Advertisement

Disability advocate honored toward fellow vets in Augusta area

By Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paralyzed Veterans of America Organization honoring a local disability advocate for his service to other veterans.

You might remember Larry Dodson from a story we did on him four years ago when he traveled all over the country serving as secretary of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

The organization presented him the Speedy Award for his effort to improve the lives of America’s paralyzed veterans.

He says one of the biggest obstacles he had to overcome was believing in himself.

“Growing up, my parents didn’t instill a lot of confidence in me, and it’s been a hard road to established,” he said. “An ability to go and tackle new things. But you have to do it.”

He says it’s an honor to be recognized by the people who know what it means to serve.

Dodson was also recognized in Augusta and North Augusta for taking big strides in accommodating people with disabilities.

