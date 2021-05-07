Jackets split doubleheader with Columbia

North Augusta, SC – The Augusta GreenJackets split their doubleheader on Thursday evening with the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals). The first Thirsty Thursday was a sellout crowd for the doubleheader.

Game #1: In a pitcher’s duel, the GreenJackets only needed one-run to down Columbia. Drew Campbell’s single drove home Cade Bunnell to walk-off the Fireflies 1-0.

It started on the mound, as Darius Vines gave the GreenJackets four innings without allowing a run. He’d strikeout four. Kenny Wells made his Jackets debut and went 2.1 innings while striking out four. Justin Yeager got the win as he went 0.2 innings to end the 7th frame.

Campbell’s single won it, and the Jackets collected the shutout on the mound.

Game #2: It was AJ Block’s night, and nobody was stopping him. The left-hander dealt four innings of scoreless baseball for Columbia and had eight strikeouts. Columbia scored twice in the 3rd inning, and three times in the 5th inning to take a 5-0 lead.

The 24th overall Braves prospect Tyler Owens went 2.1 innings in his GreenJackets debut and allowed one run while striking-out three. The Jackets offense could only collect two hits and fell by a final of 5-0.

TOMORROW: Friday, May 7th, at 7:05 p.m. vs Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals)

Gates Open 6:00pm

Braves BUZZFest

The first 1,750 fans in the gates will receive a “New Era Begins” themed pennant, powered by WOW! Internet Phone Cable.

“Feature Friday,” highlights Terrapin at the Keg Stand from 6:00PM-8:00PM, plus Chef John curated a delicious Peaches & Crème Burger to enjoy all weekend long!

Saturday, May 8th, at 6:05 p.m. vs Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals)

Gates open at 4:30 for the White Claw Pre-game Concert featuring Brent Lundy (4:30PM-5:45PM)

Ode to 2020 - Safe to say, the GreenJackets went undefeated in 2020 and we want to celebrate!

The first 2,000 fans will receive a roll of toilet paper courtesy of KAMO

Anthony and London Thuan State Farm Family Saturday

Sunday, May 9th at 2:05 p.m. vs Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals)

Gates Open 1:05pm

Sunday FUNday

Mother’s Day Celebration

Grab a Mother’s Day Package which includes: Flowers & MOM-osas ($25.00 per person), a 90 minute buffet, flowers for Mom, videoboard recognition and one (1) 10% coupon to be used at the Team Store (only valid on that day). 94.7 FM will sponsor the first Sunday FUNday with kid friendly themes each week.

New for 2021 on Sunday’s, the Maurice’s Piggie Park BBQ Sunday Savings Meal Deal will offer fans 12 and under discounted Meal offerings to Sunday games.

