I-TEAM: Court hearing update on fire chief candidates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Hand over the documents” for a second time this week that’s the word from a judge to the city of Augusta. News 12 teamed up with other news outlets to fight for transparency in the search for a new fire chief. Wednesday a judge ruled in our favor but we found ourselves back in court again this afternoon.

Lawyers for the city argued Friday in a last-ditch effort to keep you from seeing the list of fire chief finalists.

“The city never made a determination that they were better qualified than the rest of the pool,” said a lawyer.

“Did they pull names out of a hat?” said the judge.

“We’re not and so the, uh the process was the administration recommended that four go to the interview,” said a lawyer.

Ultimately, Judge Jesse Stone decided those interviews were enough to for all intents and purposes classify four people as finalists for the job. He ruled the state statute requiring the city to release info on three of them applies. So his ruling Wednesday stands and the city has to hand over the documents.

David Hudson represented news 12 and our media partners in this. He says he commends Judge Stone for his ruling and his decision to let the city argue their case one more time.

“I think he was trying to be careful and make sure he hadn’t overlooked something that would be detrimental to the city and the process of hiring,” he said.

That process now in question after the city only released one name Antonio Burden from Dekalb County. Our I-Team first broke the story of a red flag we found in his personnel file, a five-day suspension for going to a liquor store in a county vehicle.

Two of Augusta’s 10 commissioners were in court to hear Judge Stone’s decision.

“I have stated all along that I didn’t like the way the process was this go-around, and it seems that he agreed,” said John Clarke, Augusta Commissioner District 10.

“I think that what we need to be doing is go back to the drawing board and make sure this process - that we do it right,” said Catherine McNight, Augusta Commissioner District 3.

Both commissioners say today gives the city a lot of clarity going forward. Hudson just hopes the city won’t keep fighting this and has learned a lesson in transparency.

“If they were to appeal, it would now take seven or eight months to get an appeal, and you would just delay even more this important position of hiring the fire chief,” said Hudson.

Commissioners meet Monday and we’ll be watching. We’ll also pass along those names and info as soon as we have them in our hands. After all we didn’t fight this for us. We fought it for you and your right to know.

