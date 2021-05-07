Advertisement

Groups plan motorcade for John Lewis Voting Rights Act

By Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend, groups in multiple CSRA counties are hitting the road to promote the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

The motorcade in Richmond County will start at the Southgate Shopping Center on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Participants will drive to the James Brown arena parking lot, where they plan to have free food for the first 150 people, giveaways and information on the voting rights bill.

At 5 p.m., there will a moment of silence to recognize Ahmaud Arbery on his birthday and all those who have been lost to police violence, including those who died in the May 1970 Augusta riot.

Columbia, Burke and Washington counties will also have their own motorcades this weekend.

