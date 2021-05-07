Greater Augusta YMCA giving out hundreds of boxes of free food

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Family YMCA of Greater Augusta will be giving away boxes of fresh food to families in need at area YMCA locations from Saturday through next week.

In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program, the Y will provide free boxes with 30 pounds of fresh food to families in need. Each box will contain a gallon of milk, 10 pounds of produce, 5 pounds of protein, cheese and a cultured item like . yogurt.

YMCA membership is not required to pick-up a box.

Fresh food boxes will be available at the following times and locations while supplies last:

Saturday, May 8

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at YMCA Team Headquarters (150 boxes)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Augusta South Family YMCA (150 boxes)

Noon to 3 p.m. at Steiner Branch Family YMCA (150 boxes)

Monday, May 10

7:30 a.m. to noon at Wilson Family YMCA (150 boxes)

8 a.m. to noon at Thomson Family YMCA (150 boxes)

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at YMCA Team Headquarters (150 boxes)

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at North Jefferson Family YMCA (150 boxes)

3 p.m to 7 p.m. at Burke County Family YMCA (150 boxes)

The address for each location can be found on the Y’s website at thefamilyy.org.

