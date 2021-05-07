Georgia Cyber Center creates new program to help start-up businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s one of Georgia’s biggest investments in entrepreneur training and it’s right here in our backyard at the Georgia Cyber Center. The goal is to teach and provide resources for people looking to start-up their own business.

Anybody can be a part of this you just have to apply. They are hoping to take now empty storefronts and bring economic growth to life.

You don’t have to walk far from the Georgia Cyber Center to see the impacts of the pandemic.

Shagraila Hammond is an entrepreneur starting her own marketing and branding business Shagraila Leann & Co.

“It’s been hard. Still working a 9 to 5, and still having to pay the bills because the bills don’t stop,” said Hammond.

But this summer she’s one of 25 people getting training from the Clubhouse.

“Everyone needs some type of help. Business is always evolving, and I want to be sure I am well equipped and prepared,” she said.

60 people applied to be part of the Clubhou.Se entrepreneur training program. Soldiers from Fort Gordon and even graduates right out of high school.

“They either have a business now, and they want to scale it up or they have an idea and they want to start a business,” said Grace Belangia, the co-founder of the clubhou.Se.

She says this training will support 50 entrepreneurs in the region and across potentially 44 counties. After six to 9 months they will have access to funding.

“That’s part of the reason why businesses succeed is because they have that financial safety net,” she said.

But they will have the tools to succeed learning business law and finance. All at the clubhou.Se. Building an economic engine one business at a time.

“You’re not just creating a job, but you are creating a job for you and possibly somebody else,” she said.

At the end of May, the first classes will start. They say they’re still taking applicants for future classes. Because they plan to do this every year.

