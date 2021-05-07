Advertisement

Freeman sits; Braves complete 1st sweep of Nats since 2014

Braves outfielder celebrate after a win over the Marlins in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday(Atlanta Braves Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Ehire Adrianza made the most of a rare start on a day off for slumping NL MVP Freddie Freeman, providing a nice defensive play and a two-run single to back Drew Smyly’s strong outing and leading Atlanta past Washington 3-2 for the Braves’ first sweep of the Nationals since 2014.

Atlanta outscored its division rival 14-6 over the three games.

In a contest streamed on YouTube instead of aired on TV, Smyly pitched into the seventh and allowed four hits and an unearned run. Jon Lester allowed all three of Atlanta’s runs in the fourth inning and took the loss.

