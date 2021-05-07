First-of-its-kind project launches new broadband access in rural S.C.

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today, more people in our local rural areas are getting access to broadband internet.

Today at the USC Salkehatchie campus, South Carolina is launching its broadband project in Allendale County. It will bring Wi-Fi access to 1,000 homes in 60 days where access has not existed before.

In November of 2020, the Office of Regulatory Staff in South Carolina partnered with SCETV, South Carolina Department of Education, University of South Carolina (USC) Salkehatchie, Allendale County School District, Allendale Hampton Jasper Regional Library, Town of Allendale, SouthernCarolina Alliance, and Revolution D, Inc. to launch the Allendale Broadband Pilot Project.

The ORS authorized the use of $393,104 towards the project. SCETV provided two towers, one at USC Salkehatchie and the other at Allendale Elementary School, to help provide access to students.

Allendale County officials and others will hold a press conference to discuss the project today at 1 p.m. U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn is scheduled to be the keynote speaker of the conference.

You can watch the press conference live below.

