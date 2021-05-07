Advertisement

Aiken County collision claims life of Wagener woman and sends two children to hospital

(Live 5 News)
By Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On May 7 at 3:30 p.m. the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle traffic fatality on Camp Rawls Road, Wagener, South Carolina that claimed the life of a Wagener woman.

The initial call of the crash was received at 2:48 p.m.

The unrestrained driver was traveling westward on Camp Rawls Road at a high rate of speed with her two daughters, ages three and eight when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Krisha S. Hobbs, was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries, her two unrestrained daughters were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Toxicology analysis are pending. Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.

