Advertisement

Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Breezy conditions lead to increased fire danger today. Chilly night down in the 40s. Dry through the weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Lake Wind Advisory goes into effect from 10AM - 8PM tonight. There will also be an elevated fire danger thanks to the breeze and much drier air with relative humidity values between 20-25%. Staying breezy through this evening with northwest winds between 10-20 mph. Mostly clear skies expected tonight with lighter winds past sunset. Lows tonight will be chilly for May and drop down to the mid and upper 40s. '

Chilly start Saturday in the 40s, but Mother's Day Sunday is looking above average.
Chilly start Saturday in the 40s, but Mother's Day Sunday is looking above average.(WRDW)

The weekend looks dry with wake-up temps in the mid to upper 40s Saturday increasing to the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon. Winds will stay a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph. Mostly sunny skies expected during the day.

Mother’s Day Sunday is looking dry and beautiful. Sunrise temperatures Sunday will be near 50. Afternoon highs will be above average in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected during the day.

The next chance for rain arrives on Monday with a cold front moving through the region. Highs are expected to top out in the mid 80s. Thunderstorms look possible ahead of the front Monday. Confidence is currently low on if severe weather will be possible.

Rain chances decrease on Tuesday to about 20% only to increase again on Wednesday with another cold front moving through the region. Temperatures will decrease back to the 70s by the end of next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a photo of the suspect in the background, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott holds a news...
Fort Jackson apologizes for S.C. school bus hijacking; suspect identified
Security camera footage show a man and a woman drive up and steal donated merchandise from a...
Man, woman seen stealing donated merchandise from local Goodwill
Hilton Turner Sr. and Jeannette Turner
$5,000 reward offered for info on double-slaying of Augusta couple
Aiken mask mandate
Vote is close and opinions are loud as Aiken lifts mask mandate
John Jesse Aaron Kuhn
Hephzibah man charged with injuring 4-year-old who was sent to hospital in critical condition

Latest News

A South Carolina tornado caused this damage and killed 4,000 turkeys at a family farm on April...
4,000 turkeys dead after 2 tornadoes slam into South Carolina
Elevated Fire Danger
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Fire Danger
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Cooling into the weekend
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong