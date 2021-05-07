Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Lake Wind Advisory goes into effect from 10AM - 8PM tonight. There will also be an elevated fire danger thanks to the breeze and much drier air with relative humidity values between 20-25%. Staying breezy through this evening with northwest winds between 10-20 mph. Mostly clear skies expected tonight with lighter winds past sunset. Lows tonight will be chilly for May and drop down to the mid and upper 40s. '

Chilly start Saturday in the 40s, but Mother's Day Sunday is looking above average. (WRDW)

The weekend looks dry with wake-up temps in the mid to upper 40s Saturday increasing to the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon. Winds will stay a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph. Mostly sunny skies expected during the day.

Mother’s Day Sunday is looking dry and beautiful. Sunrise temperatures Sunday will be near 50. Afternoon highs will be above average in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected during the day.

The next chance for rain arrives on Monday with a cold front moving through the region. Highs are expected to top out in the mid 80s. Thunderstorms look possible ahead of the front Monday. Confidence is currently low on if severe weather will be possible.

Rain chances decrease on Tuesday to about 20% only to increase again on Wednesday with another cold front moving through the region. Temperatures will decrease back to the 70s by the end of next week. Keep it here for updates.

