Clemson and volleyball coach cut ties with team in flux

(AP) - Clemson has cut ties with women’s volleyball coach Michaela Franklin, the team undercut by a steady stream of departures and transfers. Clemson said the school and coach had ``mutually agreed’' to part ways. Franklin had one more season left on her contract.

The school’s athletic director said Thursday he told players the move came ``after looking at all areas of the program.’' Franklin went 49-68 over four seasons with the Tigers.

At least 27 players left before their eligibility was up, including eight who chose to opt out of the program when the 2020-21 season resumed this year after a break because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.