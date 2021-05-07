Businesses fresh out of the pandemic having difficulty finding new employees

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s an ongoing issue we’ve been covering for weeks. Businesses fresh off the pandemic in need of people to work with little to no luck of finding anyone up for the job.

Today’s jobs report shows us just how much hiring slowed down last month across the country. The U.S. added 266,000 jobs. Economists expected one million. The unemployment rate rose from 6 percent to 6.1 percent. As it stands this was the slowest improvement for jobs since January.

We’ve talked to several of our local businesses who all say they need more people to work. And now we’re seeing efforts on both sides of the river to help revive our workforce.

Many businesses say they’re in need of skilled labor. It’s why the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is getting high school students out in the workforce. Whether it’s behind a desk or behind the hood. For every nut and bolt, there’s a skilled laborer needed in the workforce.

“Everyday I’m out meeting people, and the number one thing they say is, ‘find me some people to work’,” said Brian Smith, Southeast Restoration Business Development.

It’s why the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with local businesses to get high school students a peek into different jobs around town.

“Really educating them on the types of businesses that are out there, the companies that are out there, the type of jobs they can do when they get out of high school,” said Russell Lahodny, Columbia County Chamber President and CEO.

It comes as both Georgia and South Carolina are dealing with labor shortages. Governor McMaster for example just announcing the state will cut certain pandemic relief for the unemployed to incentivize them back into the workforce.

But businesses like John Harris Body Shop and Southeast Restoration say they’re happy to show some high school interns the ropes this summer.

“There’s a financial aspect to it. There’s budgeting, there’s business development, sales, marketing. So all of that goes into what makes a business so we really want to try to expose students as much as we can to that concept,” said

Internships vary from administrative work mechanics, construction, to restoration. And they hope one high schooler participating could mean one more person in the workforce later down the road.

“So we’re hoping this program continues to grow, I think there are over 20 businesses now, there’s over 37 spots and were hoping that grows even further,” said

The interns who have been selected will have an awards ceremony next Tuesday where they’ll sign a commitment to the company they’ll be working for in Grovetown.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.