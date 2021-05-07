Braves bring back C Tyler Flowers on minor league deal

(AP) - The Atlanta Braves have signed catcher Tyler Flowers to a minor league deal. The 35-year-od Flowers spent the past five seasons with the Braves but wasn’t re-signed after hitting .217 with one homer and five RBIs in 2020.

But Atlanta needs catching depth after Travis d’Arnaud went on the 60-day disabled list last weekend with a left thumb injury. He was hurt applying a tag at the plate in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays and underwent ligament surgery Monday.

The Braves have turned to touted rookie William Contreras to handle the bulk of the catching duties.

