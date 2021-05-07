Advertisement

Braves bring back C Tyler Flowers on minor league deal

The sun sets at SunTrust park during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies,...
The sun sets at SunTrust park during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Andrea Smith)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Atlanta Braves have signed catcher Tyler Flowers to a minor league deal. The 35-year-od Flowers spent the past five seasons with the Braves but wasn’t re-signed after hitting .217 with one homer and five RBIs in 2020.

But Atlanta needs catching depth after Travis d’Arnaud went on the 60-day disabled list last weekend with a left thumb injury. He was hurt applying a tag at the plate in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays and underwent ligament surgery Monday.

The Braves have turned to touted rookie William Contreras to handle the bulk of the catching duties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a photo of the suspect in the background, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott holds a news...
Fort Jackson apologizes for S.C. school bus hijacking; suspect identified
Security camera footage show a man and a woman drive up and steal donated merchandise from a...
Man, woman seen stealing donated merchandise from local Goodwill
Hilton Turner Sr. and Jeannette Turner
$5,000 reward offered for info on double-slaying of Augusta couple
Aiken mask mandate
Vote is close and opinions are loud as Aiken lifts mask mandate
John Jesse Aaron Kuhn
Hephzibah man charged with injuring 4-year-old who was sent to hospital in critical condition

Latest News

Jackets split doubleheader with Columbia
LeVert’s late burst helps Pacers beat Hawks 133-126
Braves outfielder celebrate after a win over the Marlins in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday
Freeman sits; Braves complete 1st sweep of Nats since 2014
Phil Mickelson reacts after sinking a putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the U.S....
Blast from past as Mickelson opens with 64 at Quail Hollow