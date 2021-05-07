Advertisement

Blast from past as Mickelson opens with 64 at Quail Hollow

Phil Mickelson reacts after sinking a putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the U.S....
Phil Mickelson reacts after sinking a putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Phil Mickelson didn’t have any trouble focusing at Quail Hollow. He opened with eight birdies and a 64 for a two-shot lead in the Wells Fargo Championship. That was Mickelson’s lowest score since a 63 last June at the Travelers Championship.

Keegan Bradley and K.H. Lee were two shots behind. Mickelson had said after missing the cut last week he was having trouble keeping his concentration. It helped to be on a course he loves.

And it helped having fun with everyman Joel Dahmen in his group. Mickelson has gone nine months since he last finished in the top 20.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a photo of the suspect in the background, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott holds a news...
Fort Jackson apologizes for S.C. school bus hijacking; suspect identified
Security camera footage show a man and a woman drive up and steal donated merchandise from a...
Man, woman seen stealing donated merchandise from local Goodwill
Hilton Turner Sr. and Jeannette Turner
$5,000 reward offered for info on double-slaying of Augusta couple
Aiken mask mandate
Vote is close and opinions are loud as Aiken lifts mask mandate
John Jesse Aaron Kuhn
Hephzibah man charged with injuring 4-year-old who was sent to hospital in critical condition

Latest News

Jackets split doubleheader with Columbia
LeVert’s late burst helps Pacers beat Hawks 133-126
Braves outfielder celebrate after a win over the Marlins in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday
Freeman sits; Braves complete 1st sweep of Nats since 2014
The sun sets at SunTrust park during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies,...
Braves bring back C Tyler Flowers on minor league deal