Aiken Regional loosens visitation restrictions starting Monday

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Monday, Aiken Regional’s visitation hours will be updated to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the following guidelines:

Emergency Department (ED)

Two visitors may accompany a patient. The visitors must come in with the patient and stay in the specific room/bay assigned to patient until discharge. If the patient is admitted, the visitors may accompany the patient if during visiting hours.

Inpatient areas

These parents are permitted two visitors per day during visiting hours. The visitor is limited to the patient’s room with minimal movement throughout the hospital. We also encourage the visitor to stay as long as they’d like during visiting hours, refraining from multiple visits in one day.

Labor & Delivery/Postpartum

New mothers are permitted one adult overnight visitor (deemed a support person). Visitors are not permitted for diagnostic testing.

Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments

These patients can be accompanied by one overnight visitor and a total of two visitors during visiting hours.

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Progressive Care Unit (PCU)

Two visitors are permitted per day during visiting hours.

End of life situation

These patients are permitted two visitors and a clergyman. An exception may be made on a case-by-case basis.

Pediatrics

These patients can be accompanied by two adults/guardians throughout the entire treatment; siblings are not permitted.

Outpatient Testing/Surgery

One visitor may accompany a patient. Surgery visitors may stay in the waiting room, wait in their vehicle, or leave and come back when notified by phone that the patient is ready to be discharged and picked up.

Behavioral Health

Visitors are not permitted at this time.

COVID-19 patients

Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, or who are pending COVID-19 test results, will not be permitted visitors.

While visiting an Aiken Regional facility, all visitors must follow these guidelines:

Everyone will continue to be screened prior to entry, have their temperature checked, and are required to wear a mask. All individuals must wear a face covering over the nose and mouth while in the facility. Neck huggers/gaiters and bandanas are not approved coverings. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.

You are requested to wash hands, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.

Visitors must be at least 18 years of age.

These visitation guidelines and screening protocols apply to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services, Business and Industry, Cancer Care Institute of Carolina, Diabetes and Nutrition Teaching Center, Hitchcock Rehab Services (Adult and Children), Palmetto Pediatric Center, Southside Imaging, Surgery Center of Aiken, Women’s Breast Health and Imaging, and the Wound Healing Institute of Carolina.

