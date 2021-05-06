WRDW-TV wins two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Radio Television Digital News Association has honored WRDW-TV News 12 with two 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for overall excellence in electronic journalism.

WRDW-TV News 12 was recognized in the Investigative category for reporting by News 12′s Senior I-Team Reporter Liz Owens, Producer Lynnsey Gardner and Photojournalist/Editor Jasmine Garcia.

The investigative reports uncovered a severe shortage of EMTs and paramedics that lead to EMS stations being shut down and people waiting hours for help after calling 911.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for our journalism,” said Estelle Parsley, WRDW News Director. “Our investigation revealed county leaders knew about the shortage for years but failed to take action. This significantly impacts the people in the community we serve. Without investigative reporting, these stories would never see the light of day.”

That investigation ignited a series of comprehensive reports earning News 12 a second 2021 Regional Murrow for Continuing Coverage of a pandemic-strained emergency response system. The series of reports throughout the year ultimately exposed a county had been ignoring warning signs and breaking state laws years before COVID-19. As a result, a lack of training and dispatching errors led to one woman’s brain injury.

“We place a great deal of talent and resources into our investigative journalism because we have seen it resonates with our viewers,” said Mike Oates, WRDW General Manager. " From in-depth investigative reporting to breaking news to severe weather coverage, the News 12 team is dedicated to serving our community.”

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. As a regional winner, WRDW-TV automatically competes for the national awards later this year.

