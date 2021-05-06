The vote was close and opinions were loud over Aiken’s city mask mandate

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Aiken was one of the few cities in our area that still had a mask mandate in place. But starting at 6 a.m. tomorrow that is no longer required. City leaders voted tonight in front of a packed crowd. The vote was close and the opinions were loud.

It was a rowdy night in Aiken City Chambers. After several meetings on the subject city leaders lifted the mask mandate that’s been in place since July.

“I believe in civil liberties, and this *holds up mask* violates that,” said one of the audience members.

“I’d ask the cities and counties if they have restrictions out there to wrap it up,” said Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Governor.

Tonight, Aiken City Council did just that but the decision was not unanimous. The vote was split 4-3. Some council members just wanted to get it done.

“It’s time to get it over with, let’s pass it as written,” said Ed Girardeau, City Council Member, District 4.

Others wanted to wait for more people to get vaccinated.

“Given the folks that I think considering the first vaccine that given two three more weeks, we could probably see our [vaccination] numbers rise,” said Lessie Price, City Council Member, District 2.

The week before the city’s mask mandate first went into effect Aiken Regional saw 148 new cases. Two weeks after it went into effect they saw 93 cases. Right now the two zip codes that make up the city of Aiken see fewer than 60 new cases a week.

“We are not there yet. We still have a long way to go before we can feel safe and protected as a population from emerging variants in South Carolina,” said Jane Kelly, Assistant State Epidemiologist for DHEC.

Joining the meeting over the phone the state assistant epidemiologist said DHEC’s recommendation is to continue masking requirements.

“...We are still seeing about 600 or more cases, new cases, new diagnoses of COVID-19 per day [in S.C.],” she said.

Some of the doctor’s comments were met with laughs.

“I don’t mean to be fear-mongering...,” said the Dr. Kelly as the audience laughed over her.

Another comment even met with groans.

“You’re taking my freedom away and I resent that...and believe it or not I love each one of you, and I would die for you, I would take a bullet for you. But this is nonsense,” said a woman who voiced her opinion to the council.

The ordinance still allows for businesses to make their own rules and decide if they want to require masks for customers. And city leaders say they will continue encouraging people to wear masks.

Governor Kemp continues to push for loosening restrictions as well just Friday he loosened more requirements including the mask requirements for restaurant workers and distance requirements for places like theaters and gyms.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.