New GreenJackets manager has high hopes for team and himself

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The news of Tuesday’s rainout wasn’t disappointing to just fans. It was equally shared by the managers and staff. It was even more disappointing for the players and new GreenJackets manager Michael Saunders.

Augusta’s new skipper ended his playing career in 2019 and was about to make his managerial debut prior to Tuesday’s rain delays.

Saunders hails from Victoria, British Columbia, and had at first considered a professional hockey career. By age 16, after an appearance in the Little League World Series representing team Canada, he decided to put his full effort into baseball. He joked that his father had wanted him to continue with hockey, but eventually supported his pursuit of baseball.

Saunders played in the MLB from 2009-2019, spending the bulk of his career with Seattle and enjoying his best years with Toronto. He never felt far from home with either team, as each venue offered him unique advantages.

“Honestly I would say both for the reasons being honestly when I was in Seattle I got to see my friends and family a lot more often. But then you go into Toronto and a bunch of Canadians in the fans, or in the stands and if they’re Canadian they always take care of their own up there,” said Saunders while affirming he would always refer to the Rogers Centre as the SkyDome.

“We have everybody, in my opinion, that are pulling the rope in the right direction so we’re going to have a lot of fun this year. We have a lot of professionals in the club house and we have a lot of talent in the club house. I think fans aren’t just going to come watch an individual player, I think they’re going to come to watch a great game of baseball whenever they watch the GreenJackets play.”

Fans were certainly treated to a performance in the team’s debut against the Columbia Fireflies. The Jackets outpaced Columbia and showed they certainly have plenty of offensive prowess, winning 8-1. The only hiccup in the opening performance came on the offensive side as well. Eighteen of the team’s outs came from strikeouts. A certain level of rust was expected: some of the players on the team haven’t played a competitive game since 2019. Regardless of the strikeouts, the team certainly showed that Saunders’ pregame analysis of the team held up.

“I think our guys did a great job -- not just the team here but the organization in general. Seeing these guys show up to spring training, you can tell they found ways to be creative and make sure they got the work in. numerous guys I was talking to over the off season built cages in their backyards with their Dads. Stuff like that and realizing that this is the hand that we’ve been dealt and we’ve got to make the best of it,” said Saunders prior to Wednesday’s game.

The all-too-early impression of the 2021 GreenJackets squad is this team will be exciting, be able to pitch well, and have offensive strength. There’s still time for the rust to wear off elsewhere, but the Saunders led GreenJackets are well worth the over 600 day wait.

The biggest question for Saunders now: how long will he remain with the team? Minor league managers often don’t stay in one place past a single season. With this being his very first managerial stop, it’s not something that Saunders is thinking about right now. He does want to make the most of this season and also share his knowledge with his new players.

“Thankfully I have a really understanding family that when I got out of it -- mainly wife -- but when I got out of it as a player, she just understood my passions and what I wanted to do post playing career. It’s not about me, it’s about the next generation of players. and I want to do everything I can to help them achieve their dreams.”

