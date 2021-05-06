Man, woman seen stealing donated merchandise from local Goodwill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are seeking information about two suspects who reportedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of donated merchandise from a Goodwill in Columbia County this week.

At 2:25 a.m. on Tuesday, security camera footage shows a man and a woman arrive at the Goodwill store on Washington Road in a red Ford F-150 extended cab pick-up truck, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The two reportedly took $360 in donated merchandise from the store’s donation collection area.

Anyone with any information about these two suspects or any further information on this case are urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division at 9706)541-2800.

