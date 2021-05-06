Advertisement

Local man hit by a car, his body found in a ditch in Screven County

By Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - GBI Medical Examiners have determined through autopsy that 61-year-old Thomas Winston’s cause of death was a vehicle impact.

On April 29, around 7 p.m., officials say a deceased person was found on Highway 21 about half a mile south of Sylvania. The body was later identified as Thomas Winston.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are still investigating the death of a 61-year-old man.

The Screven County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Georgia State Patrol are handling the investigation. If you have any information about this case, contact the sheriff’s office at 912-564-2013.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

MORE: | Coroner identifies body found in a ditch in Screven County

