Jackets cruise to 8-1 victory

Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) rode Alec Barger, Brent Burgess, and Ben Thompson on the mound for a one-hitter, and the offense scored early and often for an 8-1 victory over the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Wednesday night.

Columbia tacked on a run in the first inning on a Brady McConnell single, but that would be the last time the Fireflies would collect a hit. Alec Barger finished after four innings, allowing just one run. He’d strikeout five.

The GreenJackets got some run support in the 2nd inning when a passed ball scored Brandon Parker. Immediately after, Ricardo Rodriguez drove in a run making it 2-1. In the 3rd inning, Landon Stephens doubled to score Vaughn Grissom and Bryson Horne’s single scored a pair to lift the Jackets to a 5-1 advantage. It was the first RBIs in both Stephens and Horne’s careers.

The offense added three more in the 6th when Cade Bunnell homered to make it 7-1. Drew Campbell’s triple extended the lead to 8-1.

Brent Burgess went three scoreless frames out of the bullpen for the win, before turning it over to Ben Thompson. Thompson retired all six batters he faced and collected six strikeouts.

Despite the Jackets striking out 18 times, they’d pull out the 8-1 victory to open up the 2021 campaign.

