Advertisement

How you can see the Wienermobile this week in the CSRA

The Wienermobile mission is carried out by a handful of young men and women who are hired to...
The Wienermobile mission is carried out by a handful of young men and women who are hired to drive it across the country as brand spokespeople.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As part of its annual “coast-to-coast wienie roast,” the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising the hot dog highways of the CSRA this week.

Local fans will have a chance to get up close and personal with the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels, which is being driven by Georgia native Molly Swindall, who has family in Grovetown.

The Wienermobile dates back to 1936, when Oscar Mayer’s nephew Carl pitched it as a way to lift the spirits of Americans during the Great Depression.

Today, that same mission is carried out by a handful of young men and women like Swindall who are hired to drive the Wienermobile across the country as brand spokespeople. More people have been in space and more people have summited Mount Everest than have driven the Wienermobile.

Here’s the local schedule for the Wienermobile’s stops:

THURSDAY

  • Rick’s Paint and Body Shop, 251 Bobby Jones Expressway, Augusta: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • KedPlasma Donor Appreciation Day, 3160 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta: 1:30-3:30 p.m.
  • Burke Perk, 618 N. Liberty St, Waynesboro: 5-7 p.m.

FRIDAY

  • Diablo’s, 1022 Walton Way, Augusta: noon to 1 p.m.
  • Shepeard Community Blood Center, 1533 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta: 3-5 p.m.
  • Recteq Movie Night, 4301 Evans to Locks Road, Evans: 6-7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

  • Kiokee Kruisers Cruise-In, 5701 White Oak Road, Appling: 9-10 a.m.
  • Evans Market, 7025 Evans Towne Center Blvd., Evans: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

  • Augusta GreenJackets, 187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta: 12:30-2 p.m.
  • Free Sunday at the Morris Center, Location: 1 10th St., Augusta: 2:30-5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of two boaters on Clarks Hill Lake is being investigated.
Investigation continues into Clarks Hill Lake drownings of pair
Earl Morell Jr.
Allendale Town Council member arrested in sexual assault on girl
This was the scene after a garbage truck rolled onto its side at Robert C. Daniel Parkway and...
Garbage truck overturns in busy Augusta shopping area
Eric Mobley
Waynesboro man charged in North Augusta basketball brawl
From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks
Atlanta board reverses firing of officer who killed Rayshard Brooks

Latest News

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. participates in a virtual news conference on vehicle pollution.
Augusta mayor, others call for move to pollution-free vehicles
24 other states have introduced similar legislation to allow college athletes to be compensated.
College athletes in Georgia will be compensated for name, image, likeness under law
Yellow school bus
S.C. sheriff praises driver for protecting kids during school bus hijacking
Eudora Farms Drive-Thru Safari Park will offer discounts for Mother's Day to commemorate one...
Eudora Farms marks one-year of business with Mother’s Day special