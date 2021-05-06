How you can see the Wienermobile this week in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As part of its annual “coast-to-coast wienie roast,” the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising the hot dog highways of the CSRA this week.

Local fans will have a chance to get up close and personal with the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels, which is being driven by Georgia native Molly Swindall, who has family in Grovetown.

The Wienermobile dates back to 1936, when Oscar Mayer’s nephew Carl pitched it as a way to lift the spirits of Americans during the Great Depression.

Today, that same mission is carried out by a handful of young men and women like Swindall who are hired to drive the Wienermobile across the country as brand spokespeople. More people have been in space and more people have summited Mount Everest than have driven the Wienermobile.

Here’s the local schedule for the Wienermobile’s stops:

THURSDAY

Rick’s Paint and Body Shop, 251 Bobby Jones Expressway, Augusta: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

KedPlasma Donor Appreciation Day, 3160 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Burke Perk, 618 N. Liberty St, Waynesboro: 5-7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Diablo’s, 1022 Walton Way, Augusta: noon to 1 p.m.

Shepeard Community Blood Center, 1533 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta: 3-5 p.m.

Recteq Movie Night, 4301 Evans to Locks Road, Evans: 6-7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Kiokee Kruisers Cruise-In, 5701 White Oak Road, Appling: 9-10 a.m.

Evans Market, 7025 Evans Towne Center Blvd., Evans: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Augusta GreenJackets, 187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta: 12:30-2 p.m.

Free Sunday at the Morris Center, Location: 1 10th St., Augusta: 2:30-5 p.m.

