Hephzibah man charged with injuring 4-year-old who was sent to hospital in critical condition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Hephzibah man has been charged with injuring a 4-year-old who was sent to the hospital in critical condition this week.

John Jesse Aaron Kuhn, 28, was charged with cruelty to children in the first-degree after his stepson was sent to the hospital unresponsive.

Kuhn reportedly “popped” the victim for misbehaving which cause the child’s extensive injuries, an arrest warrant describes.

Medical staff discovered the victim sustained multiple injuries including several bruises on his right arm, right side of his face, left shoulder and buttocks, the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office incident report states. The victim additionally had major swelling to the brain and was promptly taken into surgery.

The suspect was reportedly watching the 4-year-old on Tuesday at their home, located on the 5000 block of Deer Trail Run, while the child’s mother was at work.

He later called the child’s mother at 4:37 p.m. stating that the 4-year-old was unresponsive, the incident report reads. The child was then taken to Augusta University Hospital for treatment.

Kuhn was arrested Wednesday and is currently being held at the Charles B. Weather Detention Center without bond, according to jail records. The victim’s current condition is unknown at this time.

