Advertisement

Hephzibah man charged with injuring 4-year-old who was sent to hospital in critical condition

John Jesse Aaron Kuhn
John Jesse Aaron Kuhn(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Hephzibah man has been charged with injuring a 4-year-old who was sent to the hospital in critical condition this week.

John Jesse Aaron Kuhn, 28, was charged with cruelty to children in the first-degree after his stepson was sent to the hospital unresponsive.

Kuhn reportedly “popped” the victim for misbehaving which cause the child’s extensive injuries, an arrest warrant describes.

Medical staff discovered the victim sustained multiple injuries including several bruises on his right arm, right side of his face, left shoulder and buttocks, the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office incident report states. The victim additionally had major swelling to the brain and was promptly taken into surgery.

The suspect was reportedly watching the 4-year-old on Tuesday at their home, located on the 5000 block of Deer Trail Run, while the child’s mother was at work.

MORE | S.C. sheriff praises driver for protecting kids during school bus hijacking

He later called the child’s mother at 4:37 p.m. stating that the 4-year-old was unresponsive, the incident report reads. The child was then taken to Augusta University Hospital for treatment.

Kuhn was arrested Wednesday and is currently being held at the Charles B. Weather Detention Center without bond, according to jail records. The victim’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of two boaters on Clarks Hill Lake is being investigated.
Investigation continues into Clarks Hill Lake drownings of pair
Earl Morell Jr.
Allendale Town Council member arrested in sexual assault on girl
This was the scene after a garbage truck rolled onto its side at Robert C. Daniel Parkway and...
Garbage truck overturns in busy Augusta shopping area
Eric Mobley
Waynesboro man charged in North Augusta basketball brawl
From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks
Atlanta board reverses firing of officer who killed Rayshard Brooks

Latest News

Yellow school bus
S.C. sheriff praises driver for protecting kids during school bus hijacking
Aiken mask mandate
Vote is close and opinions are loud as Aiken lifts mask mandate
Examining the growing need for affordable housing in Columbia County
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. participates in a virtual news conference on vehicle pollution.
Augusta mayor, others call for move to pollution-free vehicles