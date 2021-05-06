Advertisement

Grovetown man charged with child molestation

Robert Adam Swearingen
Robert Adam Swearingen(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown man is facing multiple charges related to child molestation.

Robert Adam Swearingen, 35, was charged Wednesday with three counts of child molestation, according to arrest records.

Affidavits by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that Swearingen exposed himself and performed immoral/indecent acts in the presence of victims under the age of 16.

Authorities report the incidents occurred between Jan. 1 and March 7.

Swearingen was arrested and is currently being held by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office without bond.

