Georgia governor signs bill making cocktails to-go permanent

(Thyme X Table)
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed SB 236 making cocktails to-go permanent from food service establishments, increasing consumer convenience and supporting hospitality businesses devastated by COVID-19.

Georgia becomes the eighth state to make a COVID-era cocktails to-go measure permanent.

“Cocktails to-go has provided a much-needed lifeline for struggling hospitality businesses across the U.S. and prevented the permanent closure of many,” said Jay Hibbard, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President of State Government Relations.

More than 30 states began allowing restaurants and/or bars to sell cocktails to-go as a COVID economic relief measure. Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Montana, Arkansas, West Virginia, Georgia and the District of Columbia have all made this measure permanent. Dozens of other states are also considering legislation.

“We are appreciative of our state legislators’ support of Georgia’s restaurant industry in passing this bill,” said Karen Bremer, President and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association.

Cocktails to-go are intended for home consumption. Laws governing alcohol consumption must always be observed.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

