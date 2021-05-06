Free swimming lessons to save lives this summer

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re seeing the deaths of those two men at Clarks Hill Lake now spark a passion in others to help teach people how to swim. It’s that season where more people are spending time in the water and while we often think about our kids getting swim lessons, adults are encouraged to enroll too.

Dexter Price partnered with Aiken Parks and Rec to offer free swimming lessons this summer hoping to save lives.

“At the end of those courses they are going to be saved at the end of that training, that’s awesome,” said Dexter Price, CEO of Aiken Personnel Services.

Price says the recent drownings at Clarks Hill Lake really touched him and pushed him to team up with the city to offer swim lessons.

“I don’t know what happened that day, but I’m sure if the people on the boat had the ability to swim I bet the outcome would have been different and that is a widespread problem in our community,” he said.

The YMCA is also seeing a lot of people of all ages signing up for swimming lessons. Rachel Mills, the Aquatics Program Coordinator at the YMCA says a lot of what kids learn in these classes apply to adults.

“Drink water know your limitations, wear a life jacket, ask for permission, let people know where you are at. Don’t just up and leave and go swimming by yourself,” she said.

Price says expanding lessons beyond just kids is necessary.

“I think it is just as important that adults take this class as kids take this class because you never know when you’re going to need the skills that are being learned in this training,” she said.

Aiken Parks and Rec say they still have free available slots open for adults. You do have to register in person for lessons there. Over at the YMCA they tell us their spots are filling up fast but there’s still time to sign up. To sign up for classes visit https://thefamilyy.org/programs/?search=SWIMMING.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.