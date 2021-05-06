Fort Jackson trainee hijacks school bus, authorities say

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A Fort Jackson trainee has been arrested after boarding a school bus with a gun this morning, but the students and bus driver are safe, authorities say.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Eagle Park Road and Percival Road. Richland County Sheriff Leon Sheriff said 18 students were getting on the bus to go to Forest Lake Elementary in Richland School District Two.

“You can just imagine they were scared to death,” he said.

Authorities said at a news conference that the trainee, who’d been at the post for three weeks, showed up at a school bus stop. After the kids got on, the trainee boarded the bus with a rifle and told the bus driver he didn’t want to hurt him but wanted a ride to the next town, authorities said.

The bus driver started driving, while the trainee trainee brought the kids to the front of bus.

It was a tense situation for the kids, authorities said, as they asked the man if he was going to hurt them.

The gunman became frustrated, authorities said, and the bus came to a stop.

The bus driver and kids got off the bus, and the trainee drove the bus for a time before abandoning it and leaving the rifle on board, authorities said.

The soldier went through the neighborhood trying to get a ride, authorities said, and witnesses reported him.

Deputies came to the scene and arrested him, authorities said.

He’ll be charged with multiple counts of kidnapping, authorities said.

Authorities and educators right now are addressing the needs of the kids, who were unharmed but are suffering psychological distress. Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis said counselors were immediately deployed where the students were arriving, while the district also started reaching out to parents.

“We are so happy that students and the staff are safe,” school board Chairman James Manning said.

“I’ve never received a call that scared me as much as the call this morning.”

The sheriff was full of praise for the bus driver.

“I would give the bus driver credit,” Lott said. “He kept his cool. He kept the situation calm. His major concern was the safety of those kids.

During the pursuit of the suspect, multiple schools in the area were placed into lockout as a precaution. A lockout means students outside were brought in and no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.

“It was a very scary situation that, fortunately for everybody, turned out well,” the sheriff said.

The soldier’s name hasn’t been released yet.

Fort Jackson officials say they are aware of the incident and are working with Richland County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

