Advertisement

Final vote expected Thursday on South Carolina weapons open carry bill

South Carolina is one of only five states without some type of Open Carry law.
South Carolina is one of only five states without some type of Open Carry law.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - State lawmakers are expected to hold a final vote Thursday on a bill that would allow people with concealed weapons permits to openly carry their guns.

Senators voted 25-21 against the so-called constitutional carry amendment after several hours of debate on Wednesday. It would have allowed anyone who can legally own a gun to carry it anywhere the weapons are legally allowed.

Senators then continued to debate the House-passed bill that would allow anyone who passes the background check and a roughly eight-hour course to get a South Carolina concealed weapons permit to carry their pistol in the open.

Gun rights groups have made “open carry” a priority for years and put extra pressure on senators after Republicans won an extra three seats in the 2020 general election.

Opponents of the Open Carry Bill include a number of current law enforcement leaders including State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel, and police chiefs and sheriffs in some of the state’s largest areas.

South Carolina is one of only five states without some type of Open Carry law.

MORE FROM THE STATEHOUSE

NEW TODAY

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of two boaters on Clarks Hill Lake is being investigated.
Investigation continues into Clarks Hill Lake drownings of pair
Earl Morell Jr.
Allendale Town Council member arrested in sexual assault on girl
This was the scene after a garbage truck rolled onto its side at Robert C. Daniel Parkway and...
Garbage truck overturns in busy Augusta shopping area
Eric Mobley
Waynesboro man charged in North Augusta basketball brawl
From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks
Atlanta board reverses firing of officer who killed Rayshard Brooks

Latest News

Rep. Rick Allen talks about his excitement for cyber's future at the Georgia Cyber Center and...
WATCH LIVE: U.S. Rep. Rick Allen visits Fort Gordon
Yellow school bus
Fort Jackson trainee hijacks school bus, authorities say
In this image provided by the Georgia Port Authority, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the...
Kemp approves paid parental leave for state employees
Kemontee Davonta Blocker
Second suspect charged in fatal shooting 18-year-old in Aiken