Eudora Farms marks one-year of business with Mother’s Day special

By Tyria Goines
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been one year since the drive-thru safari Eudora Farms opened gates in Salley. And now, they want to commemorate the opening with a special deal for Mother’s Day.

From May 7 through 9, admission fees are only $20 per car and $5 per feed bucket. These tickets can be bought at the gate or online.

The safari normally is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The park also offers a gift certificate that includes one vehicle entry and one bucket of feed for $35.

And if you’d like to be a long-term fan, you can purchase the 2021 annual member for $200. It includes free entry for one year, two t-shirts, two hats, and a subscription to Eudora Newsletter.

About Eudora Farms

Eudora Farms Safari Park, home to around 200 exotic animals, is located in Salley, South Carolina. If you are looking for something fun and safe during COVID-19, Eudora Farms allows you and your family to drive through the farm and see animals you normally don’t see every day. All of the animals that live at Eudora Farms have their most recent vaccines, and we are USDA inspected and approved. The 3-mile drive-thru safari park is the perfect experience that builds memories to last a lifetime.

