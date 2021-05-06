Advertisement

Dunkin’ treats frontline workers on National Nurses Day

Dunkin’ is celebrating healthcare heroes across the country by giving them a free coffee on...
Dunkin’ is celebrating healthcare heroes across the country by giving them a free coffee on National Nurses Day.(Dunkin')
By Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dunkin’ Donuts is giving sending a special thank you to some of our frontline workers today.

The coffee and doughnut company is giving out free coffee today since it is National Nurses Day.

All you have to do is show your I.D. and nurses and all health care professionals can get a free medium hot or iced coffee today.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of two boaters on Clarks Hill Lake is being investigated.
Investigation continues into Clarks Hill Lake drownings of pair
Earl Morell Jr.
Allendale Town Council member arrested in sexual assault on girl
This was the scene after a garbage truck rolled onto its side at Robert C. Daniel Parkway and...
Garbage truck overturns in busy Augusta shopping area
Eric Mobley
Waynesboro man charged in North Augusta basketball brawl
From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks
Atlanta board reverses firing of officer who killed Rayshard Brooks

Latest News

Congressman Rick Allen
Congressman Rick Allen to visit Fort Gordon and cyber center
Jackets cruise to 8-1 victory
The Augusta GreenJackets rode Alec Barger, Brent Burgess, and Ben Thompson on the mound for a...
Fireflies vs. GreenJackets
The city of Aiken was one of the few cities in our area that still had a mask mandate in place....
The vote was close and opinions were loud over Aiken’s city mask mandate