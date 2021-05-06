Dunkin’ treats frontline workers on National Nurses Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dunkin’ Donuts is giving sending a special thank you to some of our frontline workers today.

The coffee and doughnut company is giving out free coffee today since it is National Nurses Day.

All you have to do is show your I.D. and nurses and all health care professionals can get a free medium hot or iced coffee today.

