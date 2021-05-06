Advertisement

Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Breezy conditions expected Friday. Dry through the weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s early this morning. Winds will be out of the northwest between 3-8 mph.

High pressure builds into the region today bringing back drier and more seasonal air. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-12 mph.

Friday morning temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 50s. We should hang on to mostly sunny skies Friday with highs below normal in the upper 70s. It will be a windy day with northwest winds between 15-20 mph. Lake wind advisories could be issued.

Northwest winds between 15-20 mph expected Friday.
Northwest winds between 15-20 mph expected Friday.(WRDW)

The weekend looks dry with wake up temps in the mid to upper 40s Saturday increasing to the upper 70s in the afternoon. It’s looking warmer Sunday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies expected through the weekend.

Storms look to be possible again by early next week as heat and humidity make a return. Highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday with a 30% chance for storms.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of two boaters on Clarks Hill Lake is being investigated.
Investigation continues into Clarks Hill Lake drownings of pair
Earl Morell Jr.
Allendale Town Council member arrested in sexual assault on girl
This was the scene after a garbage truck rolled onto its side at Robert C. Daniel Parkway and...
Garbage truck overturns in busy Augusta shopping area
Eric Mobley
Waynesboro man charged in North Augusta basketball brawl
From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks
Atlanta board reverses firing of officer who killed Rayshard Brooks

Latest News

Staying dry through the weekend, but windy conditions expected Friday.
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Trees were toppled across the CSRA when a storm blew through the region on May 4, 2021.
Storm’s toll in CSRA: Downed trees, wrecks and delayed baseball
Cooler Highs
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Rain chances are much lower Wednesday, but still can't rule out a few storms forming ahead of a...
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale