Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight we’ll stay mostly clear with temperatures falling to the mid-60s by 9 pm. If you have any outdoor plans this evening you’ll be in great shape! A cold front will be moving through the area early tomorrow morning but no rain is to be expected, we’ll see drier air and cooler temps in the afternoon.

Friday morning temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 50s. We should hang on to mostly sunny skies Friday with highs below normal in the upper 70s. It will be a windy day with northwest winds between 15-20 mph. Lake wind advisories could be issued. There will also be an elevated fire danger thanks to the breeze and much drier air with relative humidity values between 20-25%. A Fire Weather Watch is also posted for our southern counties, burning is not encouraged throughout the day tomorrow.

The weekend looks dry with wake-up temps in the mid to upper 40s Saturday increasing to the upper 70s in the afternoon. It’s looking warmer Sunday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies expected through the weekend.

The next chance for rain arrives on Monday with warm temps in the mid 80s. Rain chances decrease on Tuesday to about 20% only to increase again on Wednesday. Temperatures will decrease back to the 70s by the end of next week. Keep it here for updates.

