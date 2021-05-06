Advertisement

Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Breezy conditions lead to increased fire danger Friday. Dry through the weekend.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight we’ll stay mostly clear with temperatures falling to the mid-60s by 9 pm. If you have any outdoor plans this evening you’ll be in great shape! A cold front will be moving through the area early tomorrow morning but no rain is to be expected, we’ll see drier air and cooler temps in the afternoon.

Friday morning temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 50s. We should hang on to mostly sunny skies Friday with highs below normal in the upper 70s. It will be a windy day with northwest winds between 15-20 mph. Lake wind advisories could be issued. There will also be an elevated fire danger thanks to the breeze and much drier air with relative humidity values between 20-25%. A Fire Weather Watch is also posted for our southern counties, burning is not encouraged throughout the day tomorrow.

The weekend looks dry with wake-up temps in the mid to upper 40s Saturday increasing to the upper 70s in the afternoon. It’s looking warmer Sunday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies expected through the weekend.

The next chance for rain arrives on Monday with warm temps in the mid 80s. Rain chances decrease on Tuesday to about 20% only to increase again on Wednesday. Temperatures will decrease back to the 70s by the end of next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of two boaters on Clarks Hill Lake is being investigated.
Investigation continues into Clarks Hill Lake drownings of pair
Earl Morell Jr.
Allendale Town Council member arrested in sexual assault on girl
This was the scene after a garbage truck rolled onto its side at Robert C. Daniel Parkway and...
Garbage truck overturns in busy Augusta shopping area
Eric Mobley
Waynesboro man charged in North Augusta basketball brawl
With a photo of the suspect in the background, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott holds a news...
Fort Jackson apologizes for S.C. school bus hijacking; suspect identified

Latest News

Cooling into the weekend
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Staying dry through the weekend, but windy conditions expected Friday.
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Trees were toppled across the CSRA when a storm blew through the region on May 4, 2021.
Storm’s toll in CSRA: Downed trees, wrecks and delayed baseball
Cooler Highs
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong