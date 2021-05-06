Crash causes traffic build up on Furys Ferry Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving at least two vehicles is continuing to cause significant traffic build up along Furys Ferry Road in Columbia County.

At 5:11 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple lanes near the Hardy McManus Road intersection were blocked due to the crash that involved at least two trucks.

At 6:20 p.m., deputies were seen directing traffic past the collision as a tow truck pulled one of the vehicles from a ditch. Both vehicles involved had extensive damage to the front. Details on injuries remain limited at this time.

Traffic appears to be backed up to Southern Pines Road, mainly in the eastbound lane.

