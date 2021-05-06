Advertisement

College athletes in Georgia will be compensated for name, image, likeness under law

24 other states have introduced similar legislation to allow college athletes to be compensated.
By Tyria Goines
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp paid a visit to the University of Georgia to sign a bill that will affect all student collegiate athletes in the Peach State.

It is House Bill 617, and this legislation is to ensure that student collegiate athletes in Georgia are paid for the use of their name, image, and likeness.

“College athletics are an essential part of the fabric of who we are as Georgians,” Kemp said during his visit. “It is well past time for college athletes to be fairly compensated for all that they do for our universities and our state.”

“It is our hope that this bill will encourage more student athletes to come to Georgia to receive both a great education and the opportunity to compete at the highest level. As a diehard Georgia sports fan, I am so proud of the contributions that our student athletes have made to our great state and look forward to cheering them on as we fully re-open and return back to normal,” he said.

Watch Kemp’s full remarks below.

California was the first state that allowed college athletes to receive compensation. That law will go into effect in the state in 2023.

24 other states have introduced similar legislation. Florida’s law is set to go into effect this summer.

Legislation did land on the desk of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster at the end of April, however, it has not yet been signed. South Carolina’s bill allows athletes to be paid from outside organizations for autograph sessions, guest appearances, sponsorships or other events that use their name, image or likeness.

