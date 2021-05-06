Advertisement

Augusta Gift Baskets gives back to neighboring struggling businesses

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Gift Baskets is known for putting together creative baskets filled with locally produced items. But now, the owners are using their business to give back to other struggling owners.

From Mother’s Day to Welcome Baby and even Welcome Home, owners Julie and Randall Williams say they have gift baskets to fit every need.

“When it comes to Father’s day, we have already got a handyman basket ready to go. I mean, who doesn’t need an extra hammer right?” Randall said.

They say every basket is made with excellence, and at least one item in each basket features an item from a small local business in our area.

“Being generous and giving gifts is something that is just in our hearts,” Julie said.

“That’s one way as a small business we can give back to the community by supporting other small businesses so it’s definitely a win-win,” Randall said.

They say it’s all about teamwork, and Randall rides around to making free deliveries.

“That’s really fun, because who doesn’t get a big smile on their face when they get a gift basket?” he said.

“We want it to be attractive to the person that’s receiving it, so they’re just like, ‘Wow this is great, this looks good,’ and once they dig into it tastes good too,” Julie said.

They say outside of the special treats and different items highlighted from a local business, the secret ingredient that makes each basket so special is love and passion.

“Every good and perfect gift comes from above,” Julie said.

Augusta Gift Baskets has only been in business for about four months. They are already working with 12 different vendors in our area and are getting all kinds of international calls for orders.

If you’re interested in getting a basket, you can order from their website by clicking here.

Augusta Gift Baskets give back to neighboring struggling businesses
