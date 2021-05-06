Advertisement

$5,000 reward offered for info on double-slaying of Augusta couple

By Kennedi Harris and Tyria Goines
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A sizable reward is being offered for information in the double-murder this year of an elderly Augusta couple.

On Feb. 17 around 3:24 p.m., Hilton Turner Sr. and Jeannette Turner were found shot to death in their home at 126 E. Hale St.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office believes the Turners were killed sometime after 6:40 p.m. Feb. 16.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the community with identifying those responsible.

The Turners’ children are putting up a reward of $5,000 to anyone who comes forward with any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this crime.

The slayings shocked neighbors at the time.

“I just don’t know what to say. I’m hurt ... and just at a loss for words,” Alvin Bush said at the time.

He and his mother, Lula Bush, have lived on Hale Street for more than 20 years.

“As far as on this end, things don’t normally happen like this and it’s a surprise to us,” Alvin Bush said.

“Mr. and Mrs. Turner were great neighbors, and they are truly going to be missed.”

