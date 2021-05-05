Advertisement

Waynesboro man charged in North Augusta basketball brawl

By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Waynesboro man charged this morning in connect to a massive fight that broke out during a basketball tournament at Riverview Park last weekend.

Eric Jerome Mobley, 52, was charged with assault and battery, third degree for his part in that brawl as the “primary aggressor,” an incident report by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety states.

The fight took place last Saturday during a high school club basketball tournament between teams from Burke County and Thomson.

Authorities report that Mobley struck a 17-year-old victim with a closed fist after his son was fouled.

Security camera footage in the gym shows Mobley exit the bleachers, walk across the basketball court and strike the victim with a closed fist. That’s when team members gathered, and the brawl began. Officials and coaches were able to separate the teams and clear the gym, the incident report states.

Mobley was placed on trespass notice from the activity center. He was book at the Aiken County detention center at 8:35 a.m. and is expected to go before bond court this afternoon, the detention center said.

