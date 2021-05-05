Suspect being sought in shooting last month outside Augusta store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking a suspect in a shooting last month outside an Augusta store.

The suspect is Reginald Jerome McGee, 31, described as 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds and bald with brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. April 19 outside the Augusta Market, 2117 Martin Luther King Blvd.

A 70-year-old man said he drove up to the store with his 46-year-old nephew to buy some items. The nephew went into the business, and when he came out, he got into the front seat and another man got into the back seat. Just before the uncle began to pull out of the parking space, the man in the back seat began shooting in the direction of the front-seat passenger, striking him twice, according to an incident report from deputies.

Both the victim and the shooter got out the vehicle, and the shooter fled on foot.

The uncle drove his nephew to a hospital, where authorities learned he’d been shot in the right arm and left leg.

The victim and witness told authorities they didn’t know what prompted the shooting.

Authorities said Wednesday that the suspect was McGee, who has active warrants and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Investigator Joshua Anderson at 706-821-1440 or any investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.