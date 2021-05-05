Advertisement

Suspect being sought in shooting last month outside Augusta store

Reginald Jerome McGee
Reginald Jerome McGee(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking a suspect in a shooting last month outside an Augusta store.

The suspect is Reginald Jerome McGee, 31, described as 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds and bald with brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. April 19 outside the Augusta Market, 2117 Martin Luther King Blvd.

MORE | Allendale Town Council member arrested in sexual assault on girl

A 70-year-old man said he drove up to the store with his 46-year-old nephew to buy some items. The nephew went into the business, and when he came out, he got into the front seat and another man got into the back seat. Just before the uncle began to pull out of the parking space, the man in the back seat began shooting in the direction of the front-seat passenger, striking him twice, according to an incident report from deputies.

Both the victim and the shooter got out the vehicle, and the shooter fled on foot.

The uncle drove his nephew to a hospital, where authorities learned he’d been shot in the right arm and left leg.

The victim and witness told authorities they didn’t know what prompted the shooting.

Authorities said Wednesday that the suspect was McGee, who has active warrants and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Investigator Joshua Anderson at 706-821-1440 or any investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of two boaters on Clarks Hill Lake is being investigated.
Investigation continues into Clarks Hill Lake drownings of pair
Reggie Tyrell Jones
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Aiken
File image of $20 bills
Court awards $500K to S.C. man enslaved for years by restaurant manager
This was the scene after a garbage truck rolled onto its side at Robert C. Daniel Parkway and...
Garbage truck overturns in busy Augusta shopping area
Carl C. Brown Jr.
Augusta chief judge retires under deal to end investigation

Latest News

Second suspect charged in fatal shooting 18-year-old in Aiken
A judge will make his decision Wednesday on whether the city of Augusta is required to turn...
Judge orders city to turn over info on fire chief candidates
The FCC is offering to pay part of your internet bill.
What the Tech: Get help paying for your internet
In South Carolina there's a clash over a voting rights expansion bill.
S.C. voting rights expansion bill