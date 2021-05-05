Advertisement

Smiling Jimmy Carter seen in photo from Biden visit

The Bidens and Carters smile for the camera in Plains, Ga.
The Bidens and Carters smile for the camera in Plains, Ga.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — The public is getting a glimpse inside President Joe Biden’s visit last week with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

The White House released a photo of a smiling Jimmy Carter sitting in a chair and holding the hand of first lady Jill Biden while the president kneels beside a seated Rosalynn Carter.

The image was taken last Thursday as the 96-year-old former president and his wife hosted the Bidens at their home in Plains.

The private meeting brought together the oldest sitting president and the longest-lived former president in history.

It was part of Biden’s swing through Georgia to mark his first 100 days in office.

MORE | Facebook board upholds Trump ban

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of two boaters on Clarks Hill Lake is being investigated.
One week later, investigation continues into Clarks Hill Lake drownings of two men
Reggie Tyrell Jones
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Aiken
File image of $20 bills
Court awards $500K to S.C. man enslaved for years by restaurant manager
Carl C. Brown Jr.
Augusta chief judge retires under deal to end investigation
Mixed reactions are pouring in over these new design plans for the Fifth Street pedestrian...
Mixed reactions pouring in over Fifth Street pedestrian bridge

Latest News

Earl Morell Jr.
Allendale County man arrested in sexual assault on girl
From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks
Atlanta board reverses firing of officer who killed Rayshard Brooks
Seventh District officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting around 7:08 p.m. on...
Woman killed, man hurt during shoot-out with Georgia officers
Roadwork roundup: Jefferson County highway plans take a $25.3 million step forward