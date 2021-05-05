Smiling Jimmy Carter seen in photo from Biden visit
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — The public is getting a glimpse inside President Joe Biden’s visit last week with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.
The White House released a photo of a smiling Jimmy Carter sitting in a chair and holding the hand of first lady Jill Biden while the president kneels beside a seated Rosalynn Carter.
The image was taken last Thursday as the 96-year-old former president and his wife hosted the Bidens at their home in Plains.
The private meeting brought together the oldest sitting president and the longest-lived former president in history.
It was part of Biden’s swing through Georgia to mark his first 100 days in office.
