Second suspect charged in fatal shooting 18-year-old in Aiken

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second man has been charged in an Aiken shooting that killed an 18-year-old victim a few weeks ago.

Investigators with Aiken Department of Public Safety announced today they arrested and charged Kemontee Davonta Blocker, 20, of Aiken for his involvement in the shooting death of Joseph J. Copeland.

Blocker is currently charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a handgun during a violent crime, armed robbery and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of April 25 when the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a report of shots fired in the area of Barnwell Avenue NE and Kershaw Street NE, an incident report states.

Two teenagers were reportedly seated inside a vehicle when unknown subjects started shooting into the vehicle, striking Copeland. (WRDW/WAGT)

Police learned that Copeland was taken to Aiken Regional Hospital by another teen after the two were shot at as they sat in a vehicle outside of an apartment complex in the area.

Blocker was located today and arrested without incident, authorities report. Aiken Public Safety was assisted in the apprehension by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms RAGE Unit Task Force.

Blocker is the second suspect in this case. On Monday, authorities announced charges against 21-year-old Reggie Jones for his involvement in the shooting.

While arrests have been made, the investigation into the incident continues, Aiken Public Safety reports. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

