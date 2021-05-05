Advertisement

Injury wreck reported near Butler High School

This was the scene after a wreck in front of Butler High School ion the morning of May 5, 2021.
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school bus was involved in a traffic accident this morning in front of Butler High School.

Injuries were reported in a wreck that happened at 7:52 a.m. at 2011 Lumpkin Road in front of the school, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

A witness told News 12 that a truck and school bus had collided.

A spokeswoman for the Richmond County School System said she’d gotten word of a crash but had no details. Social media posts showed a school bus at the scene earlier, but by 8:30, there was only a heavily damaged car.

A string of accidents

The accident comes on the heels of others in the past 24 hours across the CSRA:

