Injury wreck reported near Butler High School
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school bus was involved in a traffic accident this morning in front of Butler High School.
Injuries were reported in a wreck that happened at 7:52 a.m. at 2011 Lumpkin Road in front of the school, according to the Augusta Fire Department.
A witness told News 12 that a truck and school bus had collided.
A spokeswoman for the Richmond County School System said she’d gotten word of a crash but had no details. Social media posts showed a school bus at the scene earlier, but by 8:30, there was only a heavily damaged car.
A string of accidents
The accident comes on the heels of others in the past 24 hours across the CSRA:
- Also this morning, a garbage truck overturned in a crash at Robert C. Daniel Parkway and Wheeler Road at the busy Augusta Exchange shopping area. Injuries were reported.
- Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Columbia County deputies responded after a pedestrian was struck in front of a Lowe’s on Bobby Jones Expressway in Martinez. An ambulance took the man to a hospital.
- Around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, a car got wedged between a utility pole and a fence on Deans Bridge Road near Lumpkin Road. One person was sent to a hospital. .
- Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a tractor-trailer carrying frozen goods overturned onto the median on Interstate 20 at the eastbound mile marker 10 in Aiken County. The crash backed up traffic for a few miles, but no injuries were reported.
